Fired-up Republicans rally Cedar Rapids crowd

In 2022 in the Senate, there will be 20 GOP seats and 14 Democratic seats on the ballot. Winning back the majority will be a tall order, Scott said, “but Republicans, independents and some Democrats are fed up.”

The job could be easier with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on the ticket.

The seven-term Butler County Republican is being coy about his plans. Grassley, 87, who has said repeatedly that if his health is good he will run again, plans to announce his decision this summer or fall. If he runs, he will have a GOP primary opponent. If Grassley doesn’t run, both the GOP and Democratic fields of primary candidates are expected to be large, as open U.S. Senate seats have been rare in Iowa.

Out of respect to the senior senator, Ernst said she doesn’t ask him about his reelection plans. But that doesn’t stop Scott from asking Grassley every time he sees him whether he’s raising money for the campaign and whether he has he announced he’s running.

“Sen. Grassley has been there long enough to know his way around,” Scott said. “He needs to stay there.”