Finkenauer, Hinson differ on pandemic response efforts

Finkenauer and Hinson were largely in sync during the derecho discussion, describing the need to help eastern Iowa residents still a month later dealing with housing issues, food needs and tree and debris removal.

When the topic moved to the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidates had varied takes on what Congress’ next round of relief should look like.

“We have some priorities we have to get done, and we need to do it with however much it’s going to cost,” Finkenauer said. “That’s our firefighters, our police officers, our utility workers that we know are desperately needed right now, and always have been in our cities. But we have to make sure that we backfill those dollars, because our cities, our counties and our states are losing millions of dollars right now. And it’s going to put even public safety at risk if we don’t backfill the states right now, and these communities.”

Said Hinson, “I think the PPP (paycheck protection program) has been incredibly effective for the business owners I’ve talked with. They’ve used that to keep their doors open in a very challenging time for our country. … I think we need to be looking at, as we’re making those investments, let’s look at some of the data first to make sure the funds actually reach the places they needed to reach.”