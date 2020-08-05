Finkenauer assails Reynolds’ response to virus pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer hopes to convince congressional leaders of the urgency of another coronavirus relief package by sharing stories about how COVID-19 has affected her constituents’ families, health, jobs and businesses.

After hearing from three people Tuesday night, the 1st District Democrat thanked them for sharing their stories and said she will continue to remind Washington that coronavirus relief is not just about numbers on a page.

“These are real people’s lives,” she said at the conclusion of an hour-long virtual town hall. “Our country is still struggling. We are going to get through this, but it is still going to be a long road ahead.”

Earlier, Finkenauer wrote to leaders of both chambers of Congress and both parties to share stories from across the 20-county district that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Dubuque. People told her that the $1,200 economic stimulus check and $600-a-week federal unemployment supplements were “lifesavers.”

She also heard from people who were unemployed because their employers were ordered to shut down to help slow the spread of COVID-19, people whose businesses were open but struggling because of reduced demand, and landlords who couldn’t make mortgage payments because tenants are unable to pay rent.