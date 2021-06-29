Fickle weather takes crops on roller coaster

Monday’s report followed last week’s updated assessment by the U.S. Drought Monitor that much of Iowa continued to face moderate to severe drought conditions, but timely and beneficial rains have at least stabilized crop conditions. About 44 percent of the state reported severe drought — mostly in northern and central Iowa — with more than 90 percent of the state considered abnormally dry.

Despite the volatile growing conditions, about 60 percent of Iowa’s corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition in Monday’s weekly crop progress and condition report. Also, soybean emergence was virtually complete with 19 percent of soybeans blooming — six days ahead of the five-year average with some scattered reports of plants setting pods and 58 percent of the overall crop rated in good to excellent

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While precipitation fell across Iowa the past week, amounts received varied widely with northwest Iowa still reporting over two-thirds of topsoil moisture short to very short. In contrast, districts in the southern one-third of Iowa rated 60 percent or more of subsoil moisture adequate to surplus.

Even with the beneficial rains, topsoil moisture levels were rated 12 percent very short, with 82 percent short to adequate and 6 percent surplus, while half of Iowa was rated short or very short of subsoil moisture.