Female inmates in Iowa to assemble COVID-19 test kits

“Testing is also widely available statewide through pharmacies, health care providers and private labs," she said.

Iowans unable to pick up a kit in person can order one online at testiowa.com/en. The kits will be sent to their homes, and UPS will pick up the samples.

According to the online instructions, kits will be sent to out within 72 hours of the request. The hygienic lab will send results via email within 24 hours of receiving the sample, according to the state.

By partnering with the State Hygienic Laboratory, Ekstrand said, state officials have enhanced the state’s ability to provide access to free COVID testing since phasing out the drive-through TestIowa sites last month.

The free, at-home test kit program was launched July 16.

But the volume of requests increased the wait time for test kits, which can take several days to arrive and then require another wait to receive results after shipping the kit back for lab analysis.