Federal legislation includes funding for improvements at Hoover birthplace

At the Hoover site, top priorities for the funds would be $450,000 to rehabilitate and preserve the P.T. Smith House and $420,000 to replace a failing foundation on the James Staples House, which is used to house summer staff, Swisher said. Other priorities include $356,000 to paint and rehabilitate the Amanda Garvin House, $181,000 for lead abatement and cedar shingle replacement on two historic houses and $160,000 to replace the failing foundation and exterior cellar door bulkhead on the Wright House.

The homes, whether operational or not, “all serve as sort of a backdrop to the Hoover cottage and give context to Hoover’s home,” Swisher explained. Plans call for using the Smith House as an interpretive site for visitors.

Swisher doesn’t expect work on the projects to begin until after the Oct. 1 start of the federal fiscal year, possibly not until the 2021 construction season.

Despite the needed repairs and rehabilitation, Swisher believes a good job is done of maintaining the site that attracts 126,000 visitors in a typical year and has a $9.7 million economic impact.

“The number one comment we hear from visitors is how well the park looks,” he said, adding that an annual survey has found that at least 99 percent of visitors are satisfied with their experience.