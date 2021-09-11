Federal judge hears arguments on Iowa’s school mask mandate ban

“This is now the third year that Iowa’s students have been affected by the pandemic,” Langholz said, noting that strong opinions on the law were “not a basis” for a restraining order against it.

Langholz said the law, House File 847, includes a “saving clause.” If a federal law required students to wear masks in schools, that would override the state law prohibiting mask mandates. However, he said, there was no such federal law.

“I want to be absolutely clear that these defendants do not agree that any federal law that they’re aware of … mandates, as a matter of law, that universal mask mandates for an entire school district [exist],” Langholz said.

Senior Judge Robert W. Pratt presided over the hearing. He did not say when he would decide whether to issue an injunction.

If he does issue a temporary restraining order against the law, Iowa school districts would be allowed to once again require universal masking at their buildings. But even that doesn’t necessarily mean that mask mandates will click immediately into place: school districts would need to decide whether to require face coverings, a process that has been contentious in other states.