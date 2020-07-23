Farmers rip Hart for backing limits on livestock production

Family farmers are having a harder time succeeding because of consolidation in agriculture, Harts said.

“I am very much interested in working on any kind of plan that promotes a different way of going about that so that independent family farms can continue to provide a way of life for so many families and contribute in a real way to feeding the world,” Hart said.

However, changes in the industry have created opportunities for Iowans to return to the farm, said Jasper County hog producer Thad Nearmyer. During the run-up to the Iowa caucuses, he confronted Booker about the impact the plan would have on the hog farm he and his brother operate.

“His response to me was, ‘Well, we’re going to empower you,’” Nearmyer said. “I believe that we don’t need to be empowered. He just needs to get the heck out of the way.”