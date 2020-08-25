Farmers get $100 million in government relief

According to the governor’s office, by using the IEDA’s existing small-business relief program infrastructure, the $60 million livestock producer relief fund will provide grants of up to $10,000 to eligible producers of pork, beef, chicken, turkeys, dairy, fish or sheep to serve as working capital to stabilize livestock producers.

In addition, the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is in charge of an Iowa disposal assistance program initiated in May to help livestock producers recoup expenses incurred when they were forced to euthanize and dispose of livestock due to lack of market access caused by the COVID-19 disruption of the meat supply chain,

The two state agencies also will work in concert on the biofuel and renewable fuel programs with $15.5 million provided for biofuels producers who were excluded from receiving aid under other parts of the CARES Act.

The new program will provide relief to those Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers based on gallons produced, with grants awarded through IEDA’s existing small-business relief program that will be capped at a maximum of $750,000 per producer.