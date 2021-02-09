Factory farm opponents call for ‘bold action’ from Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES — Advocates for a moratorium on factory farms warned that time is running out for Iowa, but conceded it’s unlikely the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature will approve their proposal.

“We have spent decades asking for incremental change to address the issue of the factory farm industry,” Emma Schmit of Food and Water Watch said Tuesday at a virtual news conference called by supporters of House File 440.

Instead of those safeguards, she said, Iowa now has “more than 10,000 factory farms (and) more than 750 polluted waterways.

“If we want any semblance of an agriculture sector in Iowa left for our grandchildren, we need to take bold action right now,” Schmit said.

That’s unlikely because House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, has declared the bill “dead on arrival.”

“The speaker has been consistent on this point: You can’t begin a conversation on this issue with one of the most radical proposals there is,” Grassley spokeswoman Melissa Deatsch said.