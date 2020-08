Ernst suggests Trump accept nomination from Des Moines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has an idea for where President Donald Trump can deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination: Des Moines.

“That makes total sense to me,” Ernst said Thursday when asked for her opinion. “We’re a state that will largely support Trump and, of course, we could really use that economic boom.

“Just send President Trump in, and we’ll find a place for him to give his acceptance speech.”

Both the Republican and Democratic national conventions are in disarray this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Trump to explore options to delivering his speech at the scaled-back GOP convention in Charlotte, N.C., or the alternate site in Jacksonville, Fla.

Trump said he might deliver his speech from the White House grounds, which some people questioned because federal law bars using government property for political purposes.

But there are exceptions. The director of an ethics watchdog center said delivering the acceptance speech from the White House lawn would expose gaps in the law.