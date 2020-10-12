Ernst’s supporters say they’re voting to protect a way of life

CEDAR RAPIDS — The 2020 election is about more than just who they’re voting for, according to motorcycle riders who turned out to show their support for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst on Sunday.
“You’re voting for a way of life,” said Don Share, who rode his 60th birthday present — a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide — from Waterloo to Cedar Rapids and then on to Davenport on Sunday afternoon as part of Ernst’s Ride Across Iowa.
“I’m not for big government. I’m not for socialism. That’s just shared misery.”
Eighty motorcyclists and more nonriders came out to Metro Can Am to join the Iowa Republican senator for her Ride Across Iowa. Ernst’s pandemic version of her annual Roast and Ride political rally and hog roast was a two-day “rolling rally” across the state to raise funds for the Puppy Jake Foundation, an Iowa-based nonprofit that provides veterans with professionally trained service dogs, and the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation’s Derecho Disaster Recovery, which was established to provide direct relief to victims of the hurricane-force August storm.
Bill and Judy Law, who rode in from Fruitland on their Iowa-built 2014 Victory, agreed that Ernst and President Donald Trump are what stands between them and the loss of their way of life.
“It’s our freedoms versus socialism. There’s no in between,” said Judy Law, who was sporting a pink “Women for Trump” T-shirt. “President Trump and Joni are on freedom’s side and the Constitution.”
Bill Law, a retired trucker, sees Iowa’s economy, especially agriculture, under attack by Ernst’s challenger, Theresa Greenfield, and other Democrats.
“They want to do away with fossil fuels. That’s a major operation here,” he said. “To people on the coasts, we’re flyover country, but without the Midwest, without the farmers, they’d dry up.”
In the spirit of the day and the ride ahead, Ernst said the election is like bikers setting out for a ride.
“So the path I’ve been on and the path that I am going to continue to choose is that path that goes to the right,” the Red Oak Republican said. “That path is economic prosperity, that path is freedom and that path is opportunity. That’s the path that we want to be on.”
She said Greenfield, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, “want to take America on a path of government takeover of health care ... defunding our law enforcement ... higher taxes ... extreme abortionist ideas with no restrictions at all ... the Green New Deal
However, Greenfield’s campaign spokeswoman, Izzi Levy, said Ernst is lying about the positions of the Democratic challenger, who is leading the race, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.
“Sen. Ernst is pushing false and increasingly desperate smears because she can’t talk about her failed record of selling out Iowans — from her votes against the health care protections Iowans rely on to her illegal coordination with a dark money group set up by her top political aides.”
Ernst insisted all of Greenfield’s ideas “are on that pathway toward socialism.”
That’s not what Anastacia and Anthony Foht of Scott County want. They were spending their 23rd wedding anniversary on the ride.
“It was our plan to be here to support Joni,” Anastacia said. “I feel very strongly about her belief and want her to have another term.”
She also sees Ernst as a strong role model for her daughters, Madison, who Ernst nominated for the Coast Guard Academy, and Samantha, who is seeking an appointment to a military academy.
“I’m proud to be here,” Foht said.
VIDEO: Clear Lake pumpkin tree receives facelift
COLLECTION: Buddy Holly coverage over the years
Buddy Holly coverage over the years
On February 3, 1959, rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper (aka J.P. Richardson) and pilot Roger Peterson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake after their performance at the Surf Ballroom. They had been traveling across the Midwest on their "Winter Dance Party" tour.
Collected here is just a handful of related coverage from the Globe Gazette over the years.
Three couples attending the Winter Dance Dance Party renewed their vows Friday at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.
Photos from the day the music died.
Though the lifelong Mason City resident isn't alive to witness the honor, his music still hangs around.
The late Globe Gazette photographer who captured the iconic images of “The Day the Music Died” is being honored at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.
A memorial paying tribute to renowned Globe Gazette photographer Elwin Musser is now on display at the Surf Ballroom and Museum. Musser was no…
Here's a look at the Globe Gazette's photo collections of the last five years at the Surf Ballroom and Museum's legendary Winter Dance Party..…
A lineup of all-star performers is slated for the 2020 Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.
76-year-old dancing marine gives regular performances in Zearing for his sister, care center residents
When he was 16, he took the girl of 15 who would later become his wife to a concert at the Surf Ballroom. It was a buck and a quarter to get i…
CLEAR LAKE | Bundled in layers Winter Dance Party attendees ventured to the memorial site of rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big …
CLEAR LAKE | Heads bobbed, toes tapped and hands clapped Thursday afternoon as nostalgic '50s rock 'n' roll covers filled the E.B. Stillman Au…
CLEAR LAKE | A British man is on a mission to get J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
CLEAR LAKE | A new film production company plans to release a dramatic feature about Buddy Holly.
GUTHRIE CENTER -- A co-pilot in the Friday plane crash that killed four northwest Iowa people apparently tried to take over the controls after…
ARNOLDS PARK – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association will host an 80th birthday celebration for 2000 Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Holly at th…
Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.