Ernst’s supporters say they’re voting to protect a way of life

Bill and Judy Law, who rode in from Fruitland on their Iowa-built 2014 Victory, agreed that Ernst and President Donald Trump are what stands between them and the loss of their way of life.

“It’s our freedoms versus socialism. There’s no in between,” said Judy Law, who was sporting a pink “Women for Trump” T-shirt. “President Trump and Joni are on freedom’s side and the Constitution.”

Bill Law, a retired trucker, sees Iowa’s economy, especially agriculture, under attack by Ernst’s challenger, Theresa Greenfield, and other Democrats.

“They want to do away with fossil fuels. That’s a major operation here,” he said. “To people on the coasts, we’re flyover country, but without the Midwest, without the farmers, they’d dry up.”

In the spirit of the day and the ride ahead, Ernst said the election is like bikers setting out for a ride.