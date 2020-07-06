Ernst launches first TV ad as another poll shows tight Iowa Senate race

Today, the U.S. faces another threat — reliance on China “for far too much, from technology to medicine,” Ernst says. “So I’m fighting to bring it home ... because saving America starts with Made in America.”

Her experience in the military and Senate provides Ernst “with the leadership and know-how to reduce our dependence on China and bring our supply chain back home to the U.S.,” according to her communications director, Brendan Conley.

“While Joni and President Trump remain tough on China, Theresa Greenfield’s silence continues to show just how unprepared she is to lead at this critical moment,” he said.

Unprepared or not, Greenfield is leading Ernst in a series of polls that show the incumbent’s popularity flagging. Although Ernst has 93 percent name recognition, her approval rating among voters is 35 percent.