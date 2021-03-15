Ernst: GOP can campaign on opposition to COVID relief

Ernst also criticized the pandemic assistance that went to Democrat-governed states, and suggested Democrats will eventually propose a tax increase in order to pay for the package.

“Right now, Americans are really excited about the opportunity for an economic impact payment,” Ernst said. “The euphoria of the bill will pass, people will get their economic impact payment, they’ll spend it, and then we have the burden of paying for it. And when all of that other stuff comes to light, that’s when it becomes extremely unpopular.”

Ernst in November won re-election to a second, six-year term in the Senate. Her Republican colleague in the Senate, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, is up for re-election in 2022. Grassley has not yet announced whether he plans to run again or retire.

Three of Iowa’s four U.S. House members are Republicans; all three are in their first, two-year term.

“I do think this will be an argument that Republicans are able to campaign on,” Ernst said.

There is some partisan divide in the Pew Research poll on the pandemic relief --- more Democrats than Republicans said they support it. But 41% of Republicans said they favor the package, including a majority (63%) of lower-income Republicans.

