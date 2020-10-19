Ernst decries partisan ‘smears’ aimed at Barrett

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case involving the Affordable Care Act the week after the election. Democrats, including Ernst’s challenger, Democrat Theresa Greenfield, say Barrett’s criticism of previous rulings on the law suggest she would rule against it.

“When it comes to the Supreme Court nomination process, Sen. Ernst is desperate to distract from the fact that there’s an ongoing anti-ACA lawsuit, meaning the future of protections for coverage for preexisting conditions and Medicaid expansion is on the line,” said Greenfield spokesman Sam Newtown.

Even if the ACA is struck down, which Ernst didn’t concede, she thinks Congress would take action to protect priorities including preexisting conditions.

“We know that we have to protect preexisting conditions. I have never heard anybody argue that we shouldn’t,” she said. “So that’s a bunch of false smears that are out there.”

Democrats also exaggerate the likelihood of Barrett being part of a Supreme Court majority that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.