Environmental group: Iowa’s waterway cleanup plan could take 22,000 years

The council noted that the rate of cover crop planting in Iowa has not accelerated since the Nutrient Reduction Strategy was adopted in 2013. The national Environmental Working Group this week reported that satellite images show Iowa’s growth in the use of cover crops has slowed.

Cover crops such as barley, wheat and oats help hold the soil in place and can soak up pollutants, in addition to sweeping at least a small amount of carbon from the atmosphere.

The council reported that Iowa in 2018 had 973,000 acres of cover crops, far short of the state’s goal of 12.6 million acres.

“At the current pace, it will take 85 years to meet the goal for cover crops,” the council’s latest report noted.

It would take 942 years to reach the goal for creating wetlands. The state in 2018 had 107,000 acres “treated” by wetlands that can save soil and absorb pollutants. The goal was 7.7 million acres.