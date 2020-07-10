Empower Rural Iowa panel to switch focus to EMS services

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two years after Gov. Kim Reynolds kicked off her Empower Rural Iowa initiative, the panel is winding down its broadband connectivity task force and creating another to address emergency medical services, which it sees as a baseline expectation for communities outside the state’s metro areas.

“It’s not that we’ve solved connectivity in rural Iowa,” Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg said in announcing the reconfiguring of task forces.

His co-chairwoman, Sandy Ehrig of the Iowa Rural Development Council and the Iowa Farm Bureau, confirmed that, explaining she had to phone into the virtual meeting because she had no internet connection at her Nevada, Iowa, home Thursday morning.

“I think that’s called irony,” Gregg replied before going on to say the task force has reached the limit of what it can do in terms of policy recommendations.

“Now comes down to execution and making broadband connectivity a budget priority,” he said.

Rural broadband will remain a priority for the Reynolds administration.