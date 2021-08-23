Emails: Safety chiefs uneasy over border duty

Reynolds has spoken extensively about her concerns illegal immigrants are bringing drugs into the country and increasing COVID-19 rates. Coupled with her criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden’s border policy, some Republicans have speculated she may be interested in higher office.

On June 10, the same day Abbott and Ducey sent their letter requesting help, Reynolds issued a news release saying she and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee demanded congressional hearings on the border crisis.

Bayens forwarded that release to Paul Feddersen, assistant director in charge of the department’s Division of Narcotics Enforcement, with the note “FYSA,” which likely means “for your situational awareness.” Feddersen replied,

“Interesting.”

Interim Iowa Homeland Security Director John Benson wrote an email June 11 to Blake DeRouchey, the Homeland Security legislative liaison. “There is considerable interest in possible EMAC requests from states along the southern border. Please keep a close eye out for any and all EMAC requests. If we do receive some through the system let me know as soon as possible so I can inform the Governor’s Office.”

DeRouchey replied June 14 that he had looked that morning and had seen a new posting from Texas, but no formal request providing details.