Driver injured in single-vehicle accident outside Mason City

A Monday morning accident outside Mason City resulted in injury.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office received a report of the accident at about 7:55 a.m. at the intersection of Mallard Avenue and 300th Street.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 22-year-old Anahi Romo of Northwood attempted to turn onto Mallard Avenue from 300th Street when it entered the west ditch on Mallard Avenue and struck the fence of a private farm field. Both the front of the vehicle and the fence were damaged.

Romo was taken to MercyOne North Iowa by Mason City Fire Medics to be treated for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation and charges related to the accident are pending.

Assisting at the scene were Mason City Fire Medics and Clear Lake Fire Rescue.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

