Driver death bill sidelined
Driver death bill sidelined

A bill that sought to classify the death of a driver involved in a minor vehicle accident as a death affecting the public interest failed to win approval from a Senate Judiciary subcommittee Thursday.

Under Senate Study Bill 3040, a county examiner would have had to draw blood for the state Division of Criminal Investigation lab to test for alcohol, controlled substances or other drugs. The test results compiled by the DCI would be released as a public record for statistical purposes with individual information redacted.

The three subcommittee members decided to table the proposal sought by the state Department of Public Safety after hearing cost and other concerns from county medical examiners and others and instead seek a working group be formed to consider the issue during the legislative interim with an eye on taking up the measure during the 2021 session.

