Double trouble: Texting while driving near a school could cost you extra

The fine for texting while driving within 200 feet of a school would be doubled under legislation approved by a House Ways and Means subcommittee, but not without some reservations.

“I don’t think doubling the fine from $30 to $60 will change conduct ... (for) someone stupid enough to drive through a school zone while texting,” Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said.

HF 2491 was supported by several insurance industry groups and law enforcement. A lobbyist for sheriffs and deputies said they prefer a broader bill to address texting while driving.

Already approved by the Public Safety Committee, the bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

