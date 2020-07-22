DNR: Fish kill in Clayton County traced to fertilizer co-op
DNR: Fish kill in Clayton County traced to fertilizer co-op

Iowa Department of Natural Resources

ELKADER — On Tuesday, the DNR traced a fish kill in Clayton County to an agricultural cooperative, a press release from the DNR said.

The fish kill occured on Roberts Creek about a mile northeast of Elkader, in northeast Iowa. 

According to the release, the fish kill was discovered and reported by a member of the public, who found dead minnows, carp and suckers, among other deceased species over a three-mile stretch of Roberts Creek, shortly before it empties into the Turkey River.

On July 21, an investigation conducted by DNR staff found elevated levels of ammonia "in a drainage ditch below Three Rivers FS, an agricultural cooperative," the release said. "Co-op staff indicated they emptied a secondary containment structure around a fertilizer tank on July 20. DNR field tests show water emptied from the structure had high levels of ammonia."

According to the press release, co-op staff "cleaned the containment area and found a possible contamination source. Managers are upgrading water-testing equipment and will train staff on testing and monitoring the area."

The DNR says it will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

Spills of hazardous substances must be reported to the DNR at 515-725-8694 as soon as possible but not later than six hours after the spill occurred or was discovered. Learn more about spill reporting requirements on the DNR’s website.

