DNR: Fish kill in Clayton County traced to fertilizer co-op

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKADER — On Tuesday, the DNR traced a fish kill in Clayton County to an agricultural cooperative, a press release from the DNR said.

The fish kill occured on Roberts Creek about a mile northeast of Elkader, in northeast Iowa.

According to the release, the fish kill was discovered and reported by a member of the public, who found dead minnows, carp and suckers, among other deceased species over a three-mile stretch of Roberts Creek, shortly before it empties into the Turkey River.

On July 21, an investigation conducted by DNR staff found elevated levels of ammonia "in a drainage ditch below Three Rivers FS, an agricultural cooperative," the release said. "Co-op staff indicated they emptied a secondary containment structure around a fertilizer tank on July 20. DNR field tests show water emptied from the structure had high levels of ammonia."

According to the press release, co-op staff "cleaned the containment area and found a possible contamination source. Managers are upgrading water-testing equipment and will train staff on testing and monitoring the area."

The DNR says it will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.