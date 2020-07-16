Dip in student aid filings signals trouble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa is seeing a drop in the rate and number of high school seniors filing free applications for federal student aid for the upcoming school year — a probable consequence of COVID-19 and an indication some might be abandoning higher education plans for fall.

Additionally, the percentage of college coeds who already have federal aid and want to renew it next year also is down among eligible students, suggesting a “disproportionate number of low-income students might be choosing not to return to college in 2020-21.”

“Part of the decline in FAFSAs filed is likely due to COVID-19,” according to an Iowa College Aid report made public Wednesday on Free Application for Federal Student Aid (or FAFSA) filings.

As of May 31, about 19,000 public high school seniors had filed a FAFSA, down about 4 percent from the nearly 20,000 the previous year. That decline came even as senior enrollment grew 1 percent over the same period, the report noted.