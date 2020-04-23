Despite severe coronavirus outbreaks, Quad Cities meat-packing plants back open for business

Despite severe coronavirus outbreaks at meat-packing plants in western Illinois and southeastern Iowa, Tyson Fresh Foods has resumed operations in the Quad-Cities area.
Some have called for meat-processing facilities — which directly contribute to about a third of COVID-19 cases in Iowa — to be shuttered temporarily during the pandemic. Tyson's Waterloo plant closed Wednesday amid outcry after a COVID-19 outbreak there.
But others stress the plants are a key pillar of local economies and an important link in the national food chain, and need to stay open.
In Hillsdale, Ill., near the Illinois Quad-Cities, a Tyson facility briefly shuttered for a cleaning but is back online.
Illinois state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna whose district includes Tyson Joslin in Hillsdale, said Tyson closed for cleaning April 10. Processing reopened April 14 with harvesting returning April 17.
“I think, like several different places, whether it be manufacturing settings, schools, nursing homes, that have high population densities, they have had to put in new practices to safeguard their staff,” McCombie said of Tyson.
Ashley La Croix, a Tyson spokeswoman for the company's Illinois facilities, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that production and harvesting were suspended during those dates, April 10 to April 14, "for an additional deep clean of our facility" but did not elaborate on why that occurred.
"We have confirmed cases of team members at some of our U.S. locations. Since this is an ever-changing situation, we are not disclosing the number of confirmed cases associated with a plant," La Croix said in a statement.
La Croix and McCombie said Tyson has increased its cleaning and sanitizing of its facility, especially in common areas like break rooms, as well as installing workstation dividers. When plexiglass cannot be installed between workplaces, plastic is put in that is changed out daily, McCombie said.
“We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following (federal) guidelines away from work,” the Tyson statement said.
“When we learn an employee has experienced symptoms and tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member.”
At daily press briefings, Rock Island County Health Department officials have said they cannot discuss the number of positive COVID-19 cases at specific employers.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has said in recent days that it was "looking into" questions regarding the amount of positive coronavirus cases among the workforce at Tyson in the Illinois Quad-Cities, but as of Wednesday evening details were not provided.
McCombie said she has heard from the farming and business sectors concerned about having a supply chain for farmers for beef, pork and chicken.
“It’s getting better; the absenteeism is finally down” among the workforce at Tyson, McCombie said. The plant is “still not at 100% capacity, but it’s getting better. They can’t get back to doing business the way they were just because of the current public health environment.”
"Economic damage that's being done is huge"
As of Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had said more than 30 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa were related to work in the meat packing industry. Tyson announced Wednesday it was idling its facility in Waterloo, Iowa, but had brought back workers to its Columbus Junction facility in Louisa County earlier this week.
In Columbus Junction, the Tyson outbreak is responsible for Louisa County having one of the highest per capita caseloads in the country. Columbus Junction has had a meat packing presence for nearly six decades. The plant is a core part of the local economy and the local identity.
Tyson spokesperson Liz Croston told the Muscatine Journal company-wide precautions to stymie the spread of virus include dividers in work stations, larger break areas with dividers on the tables and a requirement employees wear masks. Tyson has also been taking temperatures when that plant's employees arrive at work.
Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston, who toured the Tyson plant Monday, opposes calls to halt work at the plant in his small town of 1,855 residents. He said plant workers are “friends and relatives.”
“We don’t want to see them hurt or get sick or anything else. But the world goes on. We’ve got to figure out how to work our way through it,” Huston said. “I don’t think any employer is trying to find a way to hurt its employees. That just doesn’t make sense.
“The economic damage that’s being done is huge,” Huston added.
Huston also alleged motivation to close the plants was fueled by “people that don’t think this industry should exist,” although he did not elaborate on who those people are.
“I’m sure there are people all over the country that think they ought to shut meat packing down anyway,” Huston said. “Whether people get sick in them or not, people think they just ought to be gone.”
“I have serious reservations about keeping processing plants open without better safety precautions,” said U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack, an Iowa City Democrat whose district includes the Iowa Quad-Cities and Muscatine.
“With hundreds of workers in these facilities testing positive for COVID-19, it is worrisome not only for them, but also their families and the communities where they live. Only when it is clear that the safety of workers can be protected should processing plants be allowed to operate as usual.”
