Despite doubts about eviction moratorium legality, Grassley won’t ‘fuss’

“It’s got to end,” Grassley said, but “now wouldn't be the time for me to expect this to happen.”

At a Republican leadership meeting Tuesday, Grassley said there was “legitimate concern” about how slowly states are distributing funds intended to help renters and homeowners avoid eviction, Grassley said.

“How can it be that we appropriate $48 billion … and only $3 billion have gone out?” he said.

In Iowa, which received $195 million in rent and utility funding from the federal government, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that $45 million has been allocated.

According to RadioIowa.com, Reynolds said she hoped “certainly by the end of this week that the backlog will be filled.”

It’s up to the states to get the money to people who need it, Grassley said.

“It seems to me that we got 50 different states, and some states ought to be successful at doing it and showing other states how to do it,” he said.

