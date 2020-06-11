Democrats say GOP House budget plan ‘abdicates’ Legislature’s responsibility

“We are passing on our responsibility, and we are entirely trusting the governor and Department of Management to make these decisions without any fallback or check, should the Legislature disagree with those funding decisions,” Hall said.

“And the scale of which we are doing so is one that costs taxpayers in this state more than $10 billion,” he said. “Our responsibility is to create a budget, and we’re not doing that. That seems irresponsible.”

Mohr refuted Hall’s claim, telling committee members, “We don’t feel we’re absconding with our authority here. In a dire financial situation like what we’ve been through in the last six months, we feel it makes total sense to just pass a status quo budget. We feel we’re on solid footing. We’re making the decision. We’re deciding where the money is coming from, and we’re deciding where the money is going.”

During a Statehouse news conference Wednesday, Reynolds praised GOP legislators for putting Iowa in a “good spot” to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, with reserves topping $800 million and the current budget still projected to end this month with a surplus — in part with the help of $1.25 billion in federal stimulus aid.