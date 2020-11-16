Democrats ran good candidates, campaigns, ‘but came up short,’ leader says

CEDAR RAPIDS — Despite losing six seats in an election when they were expected to make gains, perhaps, even win control of the Iowa House, Democrats re-elected Minority Leader Todd Prichard for the 2021 legislative session.

“It’s a long game,” second-term Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights explained Saturday after a virtual caucus of the 41 House Democrats. She will join Prichard in leadership as the Democratic whip. “We’d have liked it to be a little shorter.”

Republicans increased their numbers in the House from 53 to 59 and maintained a 32-18 majority in the Senate. With GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds, Republicans will continue their trifecta control of the Statehouse for another two years.

Democrats ran good candidates and campaigns, “but we came up short,” Prichard said.

“I am really proud of the effort that House Democratic candidates have waged in the campaigns that they ran,” he said. “I think we had people who ran for a lot of the right reasons — because they care about their community, they care about their friends and their neighbors.”