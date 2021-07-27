Democrat Liz Mathis to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson

CEDAR RAPIDS — Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis is running for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 1st District, setting up a race between former co-workers both well-known across the district from their time as television news anchors.

Mathis will challenge first-term Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, who is seeking reelection in what now is the 20-county 1st District. Redistricting, set to take place later this year, will result in new congressional election boundaries but it’s likely Hinson and Mathis, who live less than 10 miles apart, will continue to be in the same district.

Mathis, 63, said she will draw on her experience not only as a television reporter and anchor for 27 years at KWWL-TV and KCRG-TV — both of which cover the 1st District market — but from what she has learned as a children’s advocate, wife, mother, caregiver and legislator since 2011.

“I’ve spent decades listening and telling stories as a journalist and I’ve helped fix problems in our communities as a state senator and nonprofit leader,” Mathis said.