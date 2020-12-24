Delay in releasing census data may force special session of Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES — A top Iowa legislative leader says the 2021 General Assembly that will be sworn in next month could be required to hold an extraordinary meeting after the regular session adjourns this spring if federal delays in issuing census data pushes redistricting deliberations into the summer.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said uncertainty over when U.S. Census Bureau 2020 population numbers will be released due to coronavirus-related delays may move back the timetable by which the Legislature considers plans for redrawing the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts in Iowa.

If officials in the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency do not get official population data until April 1, it’s unlikely new maps can be produced for lawmakers’ consideration before their scheduled April 30 adjournment target on the session’s 110th day.

“I think we should be prepared that there may be a scenario that arises where we’re doing a special session to address redistricting,” Grassley said in an interview earlier this week.

“I can’t give you an exact date on when we will see anything, but what I’m being told is that we should expect that there will be a delay,” he said. “So I hate to say absolutely that there will be, but I think that we should be prepared for that.”