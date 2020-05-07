Defending Obamacare, Iowa Democrats attack Ernst

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa Democrats marked Wednesday’s procedural deadline in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act by attacking Sen. Joni Ernst, who is up for re-election this year.

Ernst has supported a number of attempts to repeal the ACA — or “Obamacare” — and recently declined to take a position on the lawsuit brought by Texas and other states.

“I’m not saying whether I support it or not. It’s in the hands of the Supreme Court now, so we’ll see,” she told The Hill news website.

Iowa Democratic Party spokesman Jeremy Busch called that more proof that Ernst will “stop at nothing to ensure health coverage is unaffordable and inaccessible for hundreds of thousands of Iowans.”

Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller, who has joined attorneys general from 19 other states in briefs opposing the ACA challenge, said overturning Obamacare would be a “catastrophe” for the 12 million Americans who would lose health care insurance through Medicaid expansion and the 9 million individuals who have insurance through the marketplaces or exchanges.