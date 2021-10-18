Deere and UAW return to negotiations

Deere & Co. and Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) representatives are headed back to the negotiating table on Monday, according to Brian Rothenberg, communications advisor for UAW.

After overwhelmingly voting down a contract on Oct. 10, United UAW recalled its bargaining committee, effectively ending negotiations, and set a hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13. The strike began early on the morning of Oct. 14 and is still ongoing, with Monday marking the fifth day of the strike.

Picketers outside of the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan said that UAW representatives were prepared to enter negotiations since the beginning of the strike. Union workers reaffirmed that they will continue to strike until they receive an increase in benefits.

Workers say the agriculture manufacturer isn't offering adequate wage and benefit increases as the company enjoys record profits. Union members say they experienced mandatory overtime, an increasing workload and lack of support from managers.

In its latest offer, Deere bargained for incremental wage increases over six years, equal to about a 5-6% raise in hourly pay at the end of the six-year contract, according to employees. For the 2020 fiscal year, Deere & Co. net income totaled $2.751 billion, according to the company.

The strike affects workers in three states, including thousands in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Contractors, suppliers and other companies that do business with Deere would also become increasingly affected the longer a strike lasts.

