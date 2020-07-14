Davenport Police ask for help in disappearance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski stood in the police department’s crowded conference room Tuesday and named Henry Earl Dinkins “a person of interest” in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Then Sikorski asked for the public’s help in putting together some kind of timeline of Dinkins’ movements late last Thursday, July 9 into early last Friday. Dinkins is in Scott County Jail on charges related to a sex offender registry violation.

It is believed Dinkins was staying at an address in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street and was visited by Breasia and his young son. That was the last time Breasia was seen.

Dinkins has not been arrested or charged with any crime against Breasia. The 47-year-old has not been named a suspect in any crime against the young girl.

“A person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case, but may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators,” Sikorski said during the press conference.