Dave Muhlbauer withdraws from race for US Senate

Dave Muhlbauer, a farmer and former county supervisor from Manning, announced he is ending his campaign for the U.S. Senate. Muhlbauer was one of five Iowa Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to likely face Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2022.

Muhlbauer cited the death of a nephew in an accident earlier this year, stating it “has had a devastating effect on our family.”

“After a period of reflection with my family and close friends, I have decided that I will not be able to continue my campaign for the United States Senate,” Muhlbauer said in a statement. “I hope you’ll all understand that my family and I continue to need time together to grieve.”

Muhlbauer thanked his supporters and the “outpouring of love and understanding” from neighbors and other Iowans.

Still seeking Iowa’s Democratic U.S. Senate nomination are former U.S. Rep. and former state lawmaker Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids; retired Admiral and Sioux City resident Mike Franken; Minden physician Glenn Hurst; and veterans advocate and former state lawmaker Bob Krause of Burlington.

