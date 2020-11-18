Dan Phipps honored as Iowa Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year

Mason City High School Assistant Principal Dan Phipps was honored by the School Administrators of Iowa as the Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year on Wednesday.

A committee of Iowa assistant secondary principals met and selected Phipps as the honoree for the award. Phipps has served in leadership capacity at Mason City High School since 2017.

Phipps deflected much of the credit to the people he works with at the high school.

"I’m proud of the staff and students and the resilience we’ve shown working through these tough times since March dealing with the pandemic, and how we’ve pulled together to accomplish goals and make things work," Phipps said in a press release. "I’m proud to be a part of this amazing staff.”

The selection was made based off the Iowa Standards for School Leaders, which focuses on six different qualities that good administrators should embody.

“Dan exemplifies what every school leader aspires to be: caring, solution-focused and inspirational," SAI Executive Director Roark Horn said. "He chooses to utilize his vast talent and skills to elevate others to be their best selves. He will be an exemplary representative for all secondary assistant principals over the next year.”

