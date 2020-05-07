Dakota City, Neb., Tyson plant will reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAKOTA CITY — The Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant at Dakota City will resume limited production Thursday, the company reported on Wednesday evening.

The plant was idled at the end of last week as its workers were tested for the novel coronavirus and the facility deep-cleaned. The company had initially planned for a four-day shutdown, but by Monday Tyson had decided to delay the re-opening as it awaited the results of the COVID-19 tests.

"We’ve completed processing of test results and will be resuming limited operations of our Dakota City beef plant on Thursday. During the pause in production we conducted additional deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire facility," company spokeswoman Liz Croston said in a statement Wednesday.

"All team members returning to work at our facilities have been tested, and any employee who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until they’ve satisfied official health requirements for return to work," Croston said. "We have implemented enhanced safety protocols to help ensure our efforts meet or exceed local, state and federal guidelines."