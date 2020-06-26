COVID lawsuit immunity strikes ‘balance,’ Reynolds says

“It’s a balance,” Reynolds said at a bill-signing event. “We want to make sure that we have doctors and nurses and care facilities that are willing to provide these critical services, and we want to make sure that businesses feel confident in opening back up. But the bill also has appropriate exemptions that still permit some lawsuits for reckless or willful misconduct. So I think it strikes the balance that it needs to.”

Reynolds said what was reported at the Dubuque nursing home was “something that shouldn’t happen,” but also praised “a lot of long-term care facilities that are doing a phenomenal job.”

The Iowa chapter of the AARP on Thursday called for immediate, mandatory testing of staff and residents in all nursing home and long-term care facilities across the state.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the families of three workers who died after contracting the coronavirus in an Iowa meat plant outbreak sued Tyson Foods and its top executives, saying the company knowingly put employees at risk and lied to keep them on the job.

Reynolds on Thursday extended the state’s current public health emergency by another month, through July 25. Under the current statewide proclamation, businesses are allowed to be open at full capacity, but must employ social distancing measures.