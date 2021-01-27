 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine update: Public sign-up information from CG Public Health
COVID-19 vaccine update: Public sign-up information from CG Public Health

CG Public Health new look
As CG Public Health continues to vaccinate the community, we are excited to share the process in which the public will sign up for vaccination time slots for their first or second dose.

The CodeRED Alert system will be used to inform the public of upcoming vaccination time slots.  In addition, an alert will be released through local media, our social media pages, and our website. This alert will contain instructions, including a link and a phone number, with which a qualifying person may sign up for a vaccination time slot.  For those individuals unable to sign themselves up through the provided link, the provided phone number may be dialed, and a live operator can sign you up.  The vaccine scheduling link will also be available on the front page at www.cghealth.com.

If no dates or timeslots are displaying on the scheduler screen, they have been filled and no additional appointments are available for those clinic dates. A separate CodeRED message will be sent as soon as new vaccine time slots become available. 

Please continue to monitor local media, our social media page and our website for updated information. 

