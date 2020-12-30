 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Cerro Gordo County
0 comments
alert top story

COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Cerro Gordo County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CG Public Health new look

MASON CITY — As the first COVID-19 vaccines begin to be distributed across the United States, CG Public Health is thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive reaction from the public eager to get their vaccination.  However, vaccines are limited and these early doses are for people in the highest risk category, phase 1a, specifically healthcare workers and long term care residents and staff.

Phases or risk groups are defined by the federal and state Infectious Disease Advisory Council.  Currently, these advisory councils are in the process of further defining these phases, groups, and sub-groups.  Here is what we currently know:

  • We expect to continue receiving only limited amounts of vaccine in the upcoming weeks. Supply will not significantly increase until later in 2021.
  • We do not yet know who will get the vaccine next after healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff. Broad information regarding recommendations exist, but specifics have not been released.
  • There is no list you need to be on to sign up for vaccination. There is no need to call your doctor, the local hospitals, or the health departments to sign up to get the vaccine
  • We do need you to be patient. We cannot reserve vaccine for anyone, and we cannot give you an exact date when it will be available to you. However, we are working hard to get plans in place so that we can vaccinate as many as we can as more vaccine is available.
  • We will let you know when it is your turn.  Please watch our local news partners, websites, and our social media pages for more information.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Cerro Gordo County is a community abundant with healthcare resources.” States CG Public Health Director of Public Health, Brian Hanft.  “While I am thankful to see a public so excited to receive their vaccination, we expect it to take some time for all of our healthcare workers, from nurses to home health workers, dentists, and more in our county to get vaccinated.  Once this happens, we will begin to move to the next groups by following guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Infectious Disease Advisory Council.”

Download PDF COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Cerro Gordo County (2).pdf

In the meantime, it remains vitally important that we all continue to take the necessary steps to decrease the spread of COVID-19.  Always wear a mask while in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and do not gather with those that do not live in your household.  These steps, combined with a safe and effective vaccine, draw the road map to a quick and sustainable recovery.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tom Vilsack Mason City event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News