COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Cerro Gordo County

“Cerro Gordo County is a community abundant with healthcare resources.” States CG Public Health Director of Public Health, Brian Hanft. “While I am thankful to see a public so excited to receive their vaccination, we expect it to take some time for all of our healthcare workers, from nurses to home health workers, dentists, and more in our county to get vaccinated. Once this happens, we will begin to move to the next groups by following guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Infectious Disease Advisory Council.”