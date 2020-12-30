COVID-19 vaccination begins at nursing homes across Iowa

Oaknoll, which has yet to see a positive case among its residents, hopes to complete inoculation for all of the staff and residents of its nursing home and assisted-living facilities by Wednesday.

So far, officials have seen no adverse reactions among the roughly 200 individuals who received their first dose, including one staff member who is 34 weeks pregnant.

The Iowa City senior living community is among the 20 percent to 25 percent of Iowa’s nursing homes receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech starting this week, according to Brent Willett, president and chief executive officer of the Iowa Health Care Association, which represents state long-term care facilities.

Administration at the vast majority of Iowa facilities is being coordinated by three retail pharmacies — mostly CVS and Walgreens — under a federal program. The remaining 75 percent should complete the first round of vaccinations in about three weeks, Willett said.