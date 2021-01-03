COVID-19 looms over Iowa Legislature’s return

“Those contingencies are being put in place, but we feel confident that we’re going to be able to have a productive session and operate as normal as possible at the Capitol.”

COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of state lawmakers elsewhere this month. New Hampshire’s House Speaker died of COVID-19 just a week after being sworn in, and a Minnesota state legislator died after being exposed to the virus at the state capitol.

New Hampshire’s state legislature is designing plans to conduct its business in drive-up fashion, similar to a drive-in movie, where lawmakers will park in cars and listen to speeches via a radio sound system, according to the Concord Monitor.

Whitver and Grassley said plans are being made to offer online viewing of committee hearings on legislation, and to reduce the number of legislative staff working in the chambers.

However, Whitver said lawmakers will not be required to wear face coverings inside the Iowa Capitol.

Public health experts say face coverings, especially when combined with social distancing and vigilant hand and face hygiene, are an effective tool in slowing the spread of viruses like the one that causes COVID-19.