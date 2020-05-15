COVID-19 causes Iowa liquor sales surge

“As a result, Iowans appeared to shift to purchasing liquor by the bottle for at-home consumption,” according to the news release.

Iowa’s alcoholic beverages division sells liquor to off-premises retailers -- such as liquor stores, grocery stores, and convenience stores. But it is unable to track individual purchases of liquor by consumers.

State officials did note, however, that sales data for March 16 through April 1 indicated an 82 percent increase in the number of cases of 1.75 liter-sized liquor products the division sells to off-premises retailers compared to the same time frame in 2019.

Case sales of standard-sized 750 milliliter bottles increased by 51 percent, a surge that caused agency officials to conclude the sales spike “is believed to be due to increased, by-the-bottle purchases by consumers.”

“We can’t be certain that these sales figures demonstrate an increase in personal consumption. Iowans may have simply changed where they are continuing to enjoy their favorite spirits products,” said division administrator Stephen Larson. “Regardless, we encourage all Iowans who choose to consume alcohol to always do so in a moderate and responsible manner.”