Court tells FEC to take action on complaint against dark money group tied to Ernst

Greenfield, who has made ending Washington corruption a core issue in her campaign to defeat Ernst, was quick to respond to the decision.

“She broke the law looking out for herself. She’s part of the corruption in Washington — I have a plan to end it,” Greenfield posted on Twitter.

The Ernst campaign said Greenfield has her own ethical challenges.

“Unlike Theresa Greenfield, who was forced off the ballot the last time she ran for office due to felony election fraud by her campaign, our campaign always acts in full compliance with and in the spirit of the law,” campaign spokesman Brendan Conley said. “Greenfield was also hypocritically caught by the FEC for taking illegal contributions and was caught by a watchdog illegally coordinating with outside groups during the primary.”

Earlier this month, a Polk County Republican filed a complaint with the FEC alleging the Iowa Democratic Party, Greenfield’s campaign and other Democratic organizations violated federal law by illegally coordinating their efforts to defeat Ernst.