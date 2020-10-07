Court rulings add to confusion on absentee ballots

Judge Robert B. Hanson of Iowa’s 5th Judicial District on Monday temporarily blocked Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate — as state elections commissioner — from enforcing an order barring county auditors from mailing absentee ballot request forms to Iowa voters containing pre-filled information.
But the Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday swiftly granted a request from Republican groups to stay Hanson’s ruling, putting it on hold pending further proceedings.
Three Iowa judges — in Johnson, Linn and Woodbury counties — previously had granted requests from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and Iowa Republicans for three temporary injunctions against three Democratic county auditors to invalidate tens of thousands of forms mailed by them that already had filled in some voter information.
The county auditors were directed to notify those voters and ask them to instead return a new “blank” form that will be sent to them by the Iowa secretary of state, the county auditor or another organization.
“This ruling only adds further confusion to voters who have been misled by unlawful decisions by the Johnson, Linn and Woodbury county auditors,” Pate said of Monday’s court ruling.
“Additionally, it has no bearing on previous court rulings that forbid those auditors from mailing pre-filled absentee ballot request forms.”
Support Local Journalism
According to Pate, the Iowa Code and Iowa courts have made clear that the voter — not the county auditor — shall provide their voter identification number on absentee ballot request forms.
The secretary of state said voters in Johnson, Linn and Woodbury counties who choose to vote absentee should send in request forms that were not pre-filled by their county auditors as “the best way to ensure their vote will count” and not be challenged in a highly contentious election season.
Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said early Tuesday — before the Supreme Court move — he was aware of the latest court ruling, which he said “basically invalidates the directive that the lawsuits were based upon.”
Associated Press contributed to this report.
VIDEO: A look at the voting station at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse (June 2020)
North Iowa's 2020 caucuses
IA Caucus for Pete 2
IA Caucus Osage
IA Caucus Precinct 2
IA Caucus
IA Caucus tallying
IA Caucus FB Live
IA Caucus GOP
IA Caucus
Forest City GOP Caucus
IA Caucus 1 for pete
IA Caucus FB Live 1
IA Caucus FB Live 2
IA Caucus for Warren
IA Caucus
IA Caucus Twitter Vid
People are on the move. #IACaucus https://t.co/6GZyYe0YZc— Ashley Stewart (@GGastewart) February 4, 2020
EP5X5XOXUAEvrT0.jfif
State Representative Terry Baxter
Forest City caucus, GOP
IA Caucus
IA Caucus Ward 4 Precinct 2 results
IA Caucuses District 3
IA Caucus FB Live 1
IA Caucus FB Live 2
IA Caucus 24
IA Caucus
IA Caucus Grace's FB Live
IA Caucus delegates
IA Caucus straw tiebreaker
IA Caucus
IA Caucus tweet straws
@PeteButtigieg Precinct Captain Katie Koehler holds the straw she drew to break a tie. 2 Yang voters decided to leave instead of realign + breaking the tie themselves. Seems to be a consistent mindset among Yang voters to leave, according to attendees I've talked to #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/xXtaTFsLou— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) February 4, 2020
IA Caucuses 31
IA Caucus for Amy
IA Caucus
IA Caucuses
IA Caucus NIACC
Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.