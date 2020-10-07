Court rulings add to confusion on absentee ballots

“This ruling only adds further confusion to voters who have been misled by unlawful decisions by the Johnson, Linn and Woodbury county auditors,” Pate said of Monday’s court ruling.

“Additionally, it has no bearing on previous court rulings that forbid those auditors from mailing pre-filled absentee ballot request forms.”

According to Pate, the Iowa Code and Iowa courts have made clear that the voter — not the county auditor — shall provide their voter identification number on absentee ballot request forms.

The secretary of state said voters in Johnson, Linn and Woodbury counties who choose to vote absentee should send in request forms that were not pre-filled by their county auditors as “the best way to ensure their vote will count” and not be challenged in a highly contentious election season.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said early Tuesday — before the Supreme Court move — he was aware of the latest court ruling, which he said “basically invalidates the directive that the lawsuits were based upon.”

