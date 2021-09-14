Court OK’s late start for Iowa election redistricting

With the Iowa Supreme Court’s blessing, state lawmakers will meet Oct. 5 to begin their part of creating new congressional and legislative election districts to reflect population changes shown in the latest 2020 census that arrived too late to meet constitutional deadlines.

The state constitution calls for the Iowa Legislature to approve a redistricting plan by Sept. 1 and for the plan to be enacted by Sept. 15. If the deadlines are not met, the constitution shifts redistricting responsibilities to the Iowa Supreme Court.

But on Tuesday, the court gave lawmakers more time. It issued a statement saying that “pursuant to its constitutional authority to ‘cause the state to be apportioned,’ the Supreme Court permits the parties identified in Iowa Code chapter 42 (2021) to prepare an apportionment in accord with Iowa Code chapter 42 (2021) by Dec. 1, 2021.”

The U.S. Census Bureau said it initially planned to provide states by March 31 with the data they need to begin the process. But delays from the pandemic caused the deadline to slip to this month.