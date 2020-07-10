Coronavirus pandemic saps Iowa casino revenue by about 20 percent

“The numbers would have been lower had the facilities not been able to offer sports betting,” the administrator said.

Currently, Ohorilko said all of the 19 state-licensed casinos are in relatively good financial shape and able to cover debt — six of which benefited from federal Payroll Protection Program. But he noted that “it’s still really hard to tell what to expect” in the future as the pandemic continues to buffet the nation and economy.

“Things are still moving along. I think everyone is cautiously optimistic that everything will be OK but it really is too early to tell how the market is going to respond,” he said. “At this point, there are still so many questions.”

Ehrecke said while “it’s great to be reopened,” the challenge now is to provide as much confidence as possible to patrons and employees by sanitizing, disinfecting, providing appropriate barriers, encouraging the wearing of masks and implementing other safety measures.

“I do know that there are those who are hesitant to come to a casino or to go out anywhere still and I certainly respect that thought,” he said. “There are people who aren’t ready to come. It’s just going to take time.”