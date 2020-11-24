Coronavirus data heading in ‘right direction’ Gov. Kim Reynolds says

JOHNSTON — Buoyed by the prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging shifts toward fewer cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday urged Iowans to stay vigilant during the holidays by following mitigation strategies to protect vulnerable people and keep businesses open.
“Iowa is ready,” said Reynolds, telling reporters she was optimistic that the state could begin receiving federally approved vaccination doses as early as December. Public health officials, she said, have a “fast-track” strategy to prioritize, allocate, distribute, transport, dispense and administer state-allocated vaccines through existing infrastructure based on availability.
Initial supplies likely will be limited, the governor noted, and “It will take some time for the vaccine to become widely available.” So the immediate targeted focus will be on immunizing first responders, Iowans who provide critical care and maintain critical infrastructure, and people with the highest risk for developing serious illness from the virus,
While any one of the three vaccines awaiting final approval “will be a significant step forward” in advancing Iowa’s overall pandemic recovery, said Reynolds, the immediate concern is the approaching holiday season and concern a new spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths could happen if Iowans don’t adjust family traditions.
“I still believe that together we can keep the numbers trending in the right direction,” she said in pushing a stay-the-course approach to flatten Iowa’s coronavirus curve, which is ranked fifth worst in the nation by a White House task force.
Reynolds’ news conference came on a day Iowa reported 3,872 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since March to 215,612. Another 19 Iowans died from the disease over a 24-hour period, bringing the toll to 2,224. Hospitalizations ticked up to 1,351 after five days of declines.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities remained a problem, with the number rising to 144 with 4,572 individuals having tested positive and the centers accounting for 1,008 of Iowa’s COVID-19 deaths.
“No one has been untouched by this pandemic but for some the burden has been far heavier to carry, especially those who are grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season. My heart goes out to you and your family,” the governor told a news conference at Iowa PBS studios.
“I believe that peace will soon be restored and our lives returned to normal if we continue our work together,” she added, telling Iowans “no challenge is bigger than our ability to overcome it. We don’t back down from difficulty.”
Earlier this month, Reynolds issued public health orders including a partial requirement for face masks in public — a mandate she had eschewed for weeks as unnecessary, having said she trusts Iowans to do the right thing without government orders. Her new orders include a requirement that anyone in a public indoor setting while also within 6 feet of other people for at least 15 minutes must wear a face mask.
“We have seen stabilization for sure, possibly maybe a trend down, but it is way, way, way too early to say this is really a trend. So we’re going to continue to monitor it and see if there’s other things that we need to do,” she told reporters.
The governor declined to change any of the public health orders currently in place, saying her goal “is to be very targeted with the mitigation efforts that we’ve put in place where we think we can have a significant impact.”
Reynolds said she and her public health team continue to monitor COVID-19 data and stand ready to “dial up and dial down depending on what we see.” But that requires finding a balance between protecting the lives and livelihoods of Iowans, she said.
“It’s hard on these business owners when they see their investment that they’ve put into this business be wiped away,” she said. “I’m hoping that there will be additional CARES money to help them get through this because it wasn’t their fault that we had to shut them down.”
Reynolds for months had dismissed calls for a mask mandate from public health and medical officials outside her administration — and from local officials, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, who acted on their own even as Reynolds said they do not have the authority.
She did, however, encourage Iowans to wear masks as part of an overall strategy that includes social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick.
Asked if she should have acted sooner to impose new restrictions this month, the governor told reporters “it’s easy to second guess and I appreciate the opportunity that you all have.”
“You have to be careful about over-mitigating to people and having them still feel like they’re part of the answer, the solution and we’re not over-acting,” she said.
From the outset, Reynolds said her administration has been aggressive in providing testing, personal protective equipment, limiting visitations and taking other steps to address outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Many Iowans are battling “COVID fatigue,” she said, but they continue to “do the right thing” and are “stepping up” to slow community spread of the disease in anticipation of a vaccine.
Pearson, 50th Anniversary
John & Jean (Trettin) Pearson of Rockford, Iowa, were united in marriage November 21st, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Iowa. They have 3 sons, Aaron (Elizabeth) Pearson, Paul (Steph) Pearson & Alex (Ali) Pearson; 5 grandchildren, Josh, Matt, Titan, Emma & Abbie Pearson. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of their parent's 50th anniversary. Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 303 W. Main Ave., Rockford, IA 50468.
Musician honored
Eric Heitland has attained the highest individual honor available to high school musicians by being selected for the Iowa All-State Music Festival for the fourth consecutive time. Eric plays French horn and represents the top 1.7% of all high school musicians. He is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school and is the son of Jason & Stacie Heitland.
Auditions were held virtually Oct 22-24 by regions due to health safety concerns presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The All-State Music Festival is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.
Mary Coyle 95
Mary Coyle will turn 95 on November 21st.
Please help us celebration Mary’s birthday with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be sent to Mary at 405 27th Ave S, Apt 32, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.
Happy Birthday Aunt Mary from your loving family – we hope that soon we all can spend time together.
Johnson, 70 years
E.M. "Bud" and Pauline Johnson were married on November 19, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pomeroy, Iowa. Please join them in celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Cards may be sent to 1797 Springview Drive, Mason City, IA 50401.
Holahan, 50 years
Patrick & Diana (Frank) Holahan were married November 21, 1970, in Mason City, IA at Holy Family Catholic Church. The couple has two children Chris (Brooke) Holahan and Kelli (Marlin) Duren and 5 grandchildren, Jake and Zach Duren, McKenna, Kate, and Cullen Holahan. Please shower them with cards to help celebrate at 194 Lakeview Drive, Mason City, IA 50401.
Happy 85th Birthday!
Edward Gallion, of Manly, will be celebrating his 85th birthday in Mesa, AZ. He was born on November 19, 1935, in Manly, IA. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1115 S Longwood Loop, Mesa, AZ 85208.
Thank You
Many thanks and hugs for the beautiful cards I received for my birthday celebration. What a lovely trip down memory lane to hear from all who have touched my life in so many ways.
Thank you,
Mary E. Montgomery
Thank You
Thank you for the cards and gifts I received for my 101st birthday.
Pearl Barkema
Thank You
Thank you for all your encouraging words, comforting cards, phone calls, thoughts and prayers during Mom’s struggle with Parkinson’s and her recent death on October 9th.
Family of Reva Pedelty — Rachel, Jean, Vernon & families
Rodgers, 50th Anniversary
Bob & Phyllis (Jensen) Rodgers of Mason City, were married November 15, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Anita, Iowa. They have 2 daughters, Sara (Randy) Nuehring & Amy (Nate) Uemura; 8 grandchildren, Jaylin, Sydney & Alex Nuehring, Blake & Olivia Baskerville, Sydney, Hailey, & Ryan Uemura. They will be celebrating with their children at a private party. Their family is also requesting a card shower in honor of their parent’s 50th anniversary. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 419 19th Street SW; Mason City, IA. 50401.
Kuhl, 50 years
Mardiann Hoffman and Larry Kuhl were united in marriage on November 7, 1970, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. They are celebrating their 50th Anniversary with their sons, Darryl and Doug and families, with a trip to Duluth, MN.
Happy 60th Birthday!
Please help us wish this special guy a Happy 60th Birthday! Cards may be sent to: 1108 S 11th Ct, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Love, Your Wife, Kids and Grandkids
Camper, Noon Rotary Student of the Month
Ashton Camper was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for November 2020. Camper is a senior at Mason City High School. She is the daughter of Scott and Kris Camper, and sister of Kendra Camper.
Ashton Camper is a member of Mason City Concert Choir and plays violin in the Mason City High School Orchestra. This is her second year as the Principle Violinist in the ensemble, and she is also the President of the orchestra. Camper has lettered in volleyball and played all four years of high school. She is also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Camper participates in Silver Chord, is a member of National Honors Society and is on Honor Roll. Next year she plans to attend Wartburg College in the Pre-Dental program with a major in Biology.
Burt TeKippe, Jr. 80th Birthday
Burton ("Burt") TeKippe, Jr. celebrated his 80th birthday last week. His family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion. Cards & greetings may be sent to Burt at 56 Circle Terrace, Mason City, IA 50401.
Much love from your wife, children & grandchildren!
Betty Graversen, 90
Betty (Les) Graversen will celebrate her 90th birthday on November 16th.
In lieu of a party, help Betty celebrate by sending cards to:
275 N Taft Ave #206
Mason City, Iowa 50401
John Fangman, 90
John Fangman, of Britt, Iowa, will be honored at a family dinner on Sunday, November 8, 2020 to celebrate his 90th birthday. His actual birthday is Monday, November 9, 2020.
Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 805 First Ave. NW, Britt, Iowa 50423.
Anna Harringa, 90
A card shower will be held for Anna Harringa in honor of her 90th birthday. Anna was born on November 9, 1930. Please feel free to share memories that you have shared over the years by sending greetings to the following address:
Anna Harringa
235 West L Street
Forest City, IA 50436
Wayne Ellertson, 85
The Family of Wayne Ellertson would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday, November 7th. If you would like to help him celebrate, please send cards and memories to Wayne Ellertson, 2022 Clark St, Charles City, IA 50616.
Thank you
To All Area Farmers: Thank You
The days are getting shorter, so you go out past nightfall. Weather, insects, and weeds try to block your work, so you find new ways to fight back. Much of the world remains locked down, so you recommit to providing an essential service. To you, the mission is simple: keep going no matter the hurtles. To us, it’s a matter of standing back to marvel at your work ethic and perseverance. This harvest season is taking place in a year in which much has changed, but you are a constant we can rely on.
We at First Security ask all Iowans to join us in thanking you, our local ag producers, for the work you do to bring in the harvest this and every year. The pandemic has created some unique challenges this year, but those challenges aren’t limited to the pandemic. Snow squalls in October? A once-in-a-generation derecho? We wonder what 2020 will have in store next, but we know no matter the challenge, you’ll find a way to get the job done.
At First Security, we’re known for saying we’re “your ag partner for generations to come.” Through that partnership, we see the unique challenges you’re facing, and we work to find unique solutions. We invite you to visit us virtually or in person to let us know how you’re doing, what you’re seeing, and how we can help.
Sincerely,
First Security Bank & Trust Ag & Commercial Lending Team
Thank you
Many thanks for all the well wishes for my 80th birthday.
Marian DeWitt
New hire
Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative, Allison, Iowa, is pleased to announce Katie LaBree as their new business development manager.
LaBree comes to Butler County REC from the Franklin County Development Association and Franklin REC, both in Hampton, Iowa.
She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Jamestown, Jamestown, North Dakota.
Melvin Mitchell, 90
Melvin Mitchell will celebrate his 90th birthday on November 5th.
An intimate family dinner will be held in his honor at the Prime & Wine.
Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 933 10th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Marilyn Schaefer Rogers celebrates 90th
Marilyn Schaefer Rogers, Adams, MN, will celebrate her 90th Birthday on Friday, November 13th.
Cards and best wishes may be sent to her at:
Cedar Court Apartments
Apt 304
810 W Main St
Adams, MN 55909
Gary Nelson, 72
The family of Gary E. Nelson is having a card shower to celebrate 72 years on November 5th. Cards and good wishes may be sent to 1235 15th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Gary would enjoy hearing from his many friends and customers from his 50 years in the car business.
Thank you
Thank you to each and every one of you for the birthday cards.
You made my day special!
Betty Condon
Thank you
Thank you for all the cards – calls for my 85th birthday.
Thank you, Ed Barkela
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
(Never Known to Fail)
Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.
Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.
Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request.)
There are none that can withstand your power.
Holy Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).
Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).
Say this prayer for three consecutive days.
You must publish this and it will be granted to you. MJC
Pastor Appreciation
Pastor Paul Collier, First Presbyterian Church, Mason City
Thank you for all the ways you have lead and guided our church. You are a blessing to our church family.
Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80
On October 24th, Kay turned 80! Formerly of Dougherty, Kay spent her time working at Spurgeon's Department Store, Sheffield Care Center, Alexander Battery, and volunteered at Mercy One in the surgical waiting room. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene and now attends St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City.
Kay, with late husband Robert, worked diligently on their farm where they raised 3 daughters. She has 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Cards and good wishes may be sent to Kay at: 645 12th St NE, Mason City, Iowa 50401. Family and friends celebrated this milestone with a dinner that was held at the Prime and Wine. Happy birthday Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma. We love you!
Judy Dannen, 80
Judy Dannen will turn 80 years old on October 28, 2020.
You are invited to send her birthday wishes at 205 South St., Sheffield, Iowa 50475.
Happy 80th Birthday, with love from all your family!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. HEIMER!
Congratulations to Richard Heimer on his 80th birthday (October 24th).
A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, principal, teacher, Packer fan, and friend.
You've had a positive effect on many, many people, Dick.
Stay strong!
CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY
Joe & Jean (Madden) Bamrick, of Rockwell, were married October 28, 1950, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They have 6 children: Shae (Bill) Mahlstadt, Denise Bamrick, Colleen (Rick) Pearce, Pat (Julie) Bamrick, David (Reina) Bamrick, & Maureen (Kevin) Bamrick-Burtness. They have 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. They will be celebrating with their children at a private dinner. Cards & wishes can be sent to them at 616 Southview Dr., Rockwell, IA 50469.
