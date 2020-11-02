Confirmed: Political robocalls in Iowa among nation’s highest

It’s unlikely to come as a surprise to anyone with a landline phone that Iowa is among the six states receiving the most political robocalls this campaign season.

In fact, a firm that tracks robocalling found that during one week in October, about 14 political robocalls calls were made into the state for every 100 Iowans.

That’s a product not only of the highly competitive races for president, a U.S. Senate seat and four House races in Iowa, but also because robocalling is an effective and inexpensive way to reach a target audience, according to Nicole Schlinger, president of Campaign HQ of Brooklyn, Iowa.

“You get to a point where all the TV is bought, all the mail you can send is sent, but you can always send a few more phone calls,” she said last week.

Big Iowa hikes

Campaign HQ isn’t the only campaign firm offering calling services running up big numbers in this election cycle, according to Jim Tyrrell, a senior director at Transaction Network Services.

TNS, which analyzes more than 1 billion robocall events daily, reported that Iowa saw over a 125 percent increase in political robocalls in a typical week from August to September.

And the numbers got even higher since then.