Complaints to ombudsman show COVID-19 tested Iowa government

One report looked at the death of Natalie Finn, 16, who died a few hours after emergency responders were called to her adoptive family’s West Des Moines home in 2016. The other major child death investigation looked at the “horrific abuse and starvation” of Sabrina Ray, 16, who died in 2017.

In both cases — and many others — the ombudsman’s office cited “staffing shortfalls throughout government (that) continue to put citizens at risk.”

“As a society, we often fail to recognize the critical nature of many government services until something goes tragically wrong,” Hirschman said. She encouraged elected officials and government agencies to “do what is necessary to ensure that the vulnerable people who depend on your services can count on you.”

The ombudsman’s office, which marked its 50th year of serving Iowans who believe that a state or local government agency has acted unfairly, unreasonably, inefficiently or contrary to law, fielded 5,665 complaints this year. That’s a 5 percent increase from 2019 and up 20 percent from 2010, but fewer than the 5,929 complaints the office received 20 years ago.