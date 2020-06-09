Commission approves $3.6 billion five-year Iowa transportation plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

AMES — The Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a nearly $3.6 billion five-year transportation plan. But the plan faces short-term funding challenges because reduced travel and vehicle sales in Iowa during the coronavirus pandemic cut projected revenue.

The fiscal 2021-2025 state transportation improvement program covers road-use tax fund investments for aviation, public transit, railroads, trails, highways and other elements of Iowa’s multimodal transportation system. Included was more than $2 billion to modernize Iowa’s highway system and enhance safety features.

Stuart Anderson, director of the DOT’s planning, programming and modal division, told commissioners at their informal meeting Monday that short-term revisions could be required because revenue flowing into the state’s road use tax fund is projected to decline by $100 million through October because the coronavirus has disrupted Iowans’ travel and vehicle purchasing patterns.

To cover cash-flow needs and keep construction projects on track, the commission granted DOT authority to borrow up to $40 million from the Reinvest in Iowa’s Sound Economy, or RISE, program. The RISE account receives about $50 million annually.