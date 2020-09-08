Colleges combating COVID amid Iowa’s spike

Students are asked to quarantine away from others for 14 days when they might have been exposed to someone with the disease. Students are asked to self-isolate for a 10-day period from when symptoms appeared if they are diagnosed with COVID-19. Those who are asked to do either submit an online notification form so their professors know about the reason for the absence.

In both cases, students can do this in their house, dorm room or apartment. If they have been diagnosed with the disease, UNI advises them to stay in a separate “sick room” and use a separate bathroom if available.

UNI announced last week that its fall semester commencement, usually held in December, will be moved up to Nov. 28 and be a virtual event. That follows an earlier-than-usual ending to the semester before Thanksgiving. With the football season postponed, UNI also announced homecoming will be moved to the spring, although some virtual events are still planned for this fall.

Many off-campus educational opportunities are continuing as planned aside from study abroad, which has been postponed through January. Students are to observe the protocols and procedures of the organizations and schools the university is partnering with as they participate in these activities.